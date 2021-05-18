Like in the Great Toilet Paper Shortage of 2020, people have once again hoarded unnecessarily. As the past year has proven to our community, bad things happen. The COVID-19 pandemic, ice storm, and other natural disasters have all drastically affected Union residents’ lives; as many may know, a few weeks ago, the Colonial Pipeline shutdown as a result of a cyberattack, raising the prospect of a gas shortage and causing many people to buy gas in unreasonable quantities. While one could easily view this behavior as preparedness, panic buying of any material that might have a shortage only makes the situation worse; therefore, Union residents should learn from these experiences for similar times in the future.

In order to understand the situation created by the Colonial Pipeline shutdown, one must first consider two points—the Great Toilet Paper Shortage of 2020 and how much Mississippi actually relies on the Colonial Pipeline. The Great Toilet Paper Shortage of 2020 began soon after the start of the pandemic last year; when the prospect of a toilet paper shortage arose, many people panicked and rushed to stores to buy carts full of this material. This panic buying effectively caused the Great Toilet Paper Shortage of 2020 because although stores would likely have had a bit less supply than usual, everyone would have survived with enough toilet paper if everyone had just bought it when needed. The exact same thing happened when the Colonial Pipeline shutdown. The prospect of a temporary gas shortage reared its head, and people panicked. They lined up at gas pumps to fill all their cars and multiple containers with gas. While the supply would have likely lasted until the pipeline resumed operations, panic buyers bought up all the remaining supply, which also raised gas prices exponentially right before running the pumps dry. Moreover, because panic buyers used up all the supply to create the gas shortage, the lack of gas at the pumps will last significantly longer, and gas prices will remain high in the meantime. However, if everyone just bought gas as they needed it, this would not have occurred.

Furthermore, unlike some of the more Eastern states that the Colonial Pipeline serves, Mississippi does not primarily rely on the Colonial Pipeline to receive fuel. According to Commissioner Andy Gipson, “the Colonial Pipeline supplies less than 30 precent of the fuel in Mississippi. Our river terminals at Vicksburg, Greenville, and Aberdeen are continuing to receive an abundant supply of product … Our land terminals are continuing to fill orders. The Plantation Pipeline is increasing supply and the Pascagoula Chevron Refinery is operating without disruption.” Mississippi still has other sources of fuel; therefore, fears of a major gas shortage in our state were totally unfounded. However, people still panicked before examining the facts, which only made the situation worse as panic buyers ran out all the supply. In places where they have caused a gas shortage, this situation will likely persist for several weeks. If people would have just gotten gas when they needed it, this situation would no look quite so bad. Therefore, in situations like this, one should always remain calm and examine the facts before panicking, which will only make everything worse.

While one could claim that panic buying is simply preparedness, this proves false for several reasons. Firstly, preparedness means getting ready for a bad event before that event happens, not after reading about the possibility of a bad event on Facebook. Even so, gasoline only lasts for a limited amount of time stored on the shelf, making storing gasoline for years at a time extremely difficult. Moreover, if an extended gas shortage actually did occur (a shortage in which the pumps stayed dry for several months), gas hoarders likely would fare no better than everyone else as their supply would run out after a few weeks. Therefore, hoarding gas at the mere prospect of a short-lived, temporary gas shortage does not constitute preparedness. When combined with the monetary cost of such panic buying, this can prove extremely detrimental both to personal finances and everyone else in the community. The same proves true for most other kinds of preparation with the exception of long-term foods. Everyone should always reasonably prepare for disaster well before that disaster occurs so as to avoid trying to get supplies in the midst of panic buyers who will not read this article. Ultimately, panic buying does not constitute preparedness.

Although things sometimes happen that may disrupt the daily lives of people in the community, these things are not set in stone. However, as proven by the Colonial Pipeline shutdown, people still panic buy to hoard supplies for themselves, which often has detrimental effects for the whole situation. Because of panic buyers hoarding gasoline, some places actually do have a gas shortage, and this will persist anywhere from several days to a few weeks because of panic buyers’ actions. Panic buying does not solve problems, and hopefully, everyone can learn from these mistakes in the future.

