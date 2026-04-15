Neal McCarty, a social studies, world history, government and economics teacher at Union High School, recently received a $1,000 graduate scholarship from the Mississippi Professional Educators (MPE).

A resident of Union, McCarty earned his Bachelor of Science in Geoscience Broadcast Meteorology and completed his alternate route certification at Mississippi State University. A member of MPE since 2016, he is currently pursuing a Master of Science in School Administration at Mississippi State University.

Founded in 1979, the Mississippi Professional Educators is Mississippi’s largest and premier organization for professional educators, serving approximately 12,000 teachers, administrators and support personnel. MPE serves members in pre-K through graduate education in both public and private institutions with the purpose of promoting better education for the children of Mississippi. MPE awards up to sixty scholarships in the amount of $1,000 each to MPE members who wish to pursue graduate level studies at a college or university in Mississippi. For additional information regarding MPE’s graduate scholarship opportunities and other benefits, please visit www.mpe.org.