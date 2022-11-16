Emergency responders from Union and the surrounding area were called to a house fire on the corner of South Decatur Street and James Street at 6:55 a.m. Thursday.

The structure was fully engulfed when responders arrived. The home’s occupants were able to escape the fire without needing medical attention. Firefighters also worked to keep an adjacent metal building cool while also trying to stay safe. Also a nearby car garage and a midsize car were destroyed due to the intense heat of the wooden structure home.