Students from Union Karate Club delivered an outstanding performance at the Metro Open Karate Championship, competing against athletes from across Mississippi, Alabama, and Louisiana.

Results from the competition are as follows: Cash & Thorin - Bronze (Team Kata) Sebastian – Gold (Kata), Silver (Kumite) Cash – Gold (Kata) Thorin – Silver (Kata), Gold (Kumite) Mia – Gold (Kata), Gold (Kumite), 13 & Under Beginner Grand Champion