The Union Middle School Pageant was held April 10 at the Huff Auditorium on the campus of East Central Community College. The fifth and sixth grade winners are, from left, Jeryn Cotton – Beauty; Tanner Watkins – Beau; Aspen Lovern – Beauty; Levi Ferguson – Most Handsome; Brooklyn Holifield – Most Beautiful; Sadie Adkins – Beauty; and J’Marley Mason – Beauty.



Submitted Photo