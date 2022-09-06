More than 100 people attended a dedication for the Blue Pearl Spiritual Park on Saturday, May 28 in Union.

Gary Dukes, President and CEO Blue Pearl Spiritual Park, said he was overwhelmed by the community’s support for the dedication and sign unveiling to complete the first phase of the park.

“Approximately 125 (Union Population: 2042) individuals attended the ceremony including three of five aldermen and the assistance police chief,” Dukes said. “There were speeches, singing, spiritual dancing, spiritual music and of course great delicious food. We are so thankful for those who came out to the park dedication.”

The park is located at the intersection of Bolden Street and Spinks Street in Union in the Saint James neighborhood. It is also located across the street from the former home of his parents, Earnest “Blue” Dukes and Dora Pearl (Cole) Dukes. Gary Dukes said his sister lives there now.

The multi-phase park is expected to be completed in the summer of 2023 and will contain a main spiritual area, family memorial area and a large flower garden. The main spiritual park area was recently completed in the spring of 2022 with the park dedication ceremony Saturday, May 28, from 4 to 8 p.m. with a meet and greet held from 7 to 10 p.m. at the park area the night before.

The park sits on about two acres of land owned by Gary Dukes, Blue and Pearl’s second eldest son. Even though he traveled the world, courtesy of the U.S. Army National Guard, U.S. Air Force, and U.S. Navy, he always kept in mind his family, friends, and the community in the small town of Union.

He said the Blue Pearl Spiritual Park began with a powerful vision to memorialize his parents for life. Over the last few years, he has seen the vision has come to fruition.

Remembering all they did for him and his entire family, Gary wanted to recognize his parent’s strong love for their children as well as their community.

Gary Dukes said his parents were married for 28 years and raised five children. He said they also left “an indelible mark and considerable wisdom on their children and the community.”

“Neither lived a complex life, but they were purposeful in raising us. We all have fond memories of them and will continue to have them forever,” said Gary who was born and raised in Union.

This park is a different type of park from the other city parks.

“We wanted this to be a place where someone could come, sit outside or walk around and pray or meditate,” Gary Dukes said.

According to the program from the event, Blue Pearl Spiritual Park is “a spiritual sanctuary and will serve the community as a pilgrimage site where people can find solitude, meditate, enjoy the scenery, angel garden, trees and flowers and reflect on their lives and, if require, chart a new path or, after reflection on their life, maintain their current positive course. They will also be able to fellowship as a community member.”

The park features an angel garden where you can sit and reflect. They will be installing a permanent 20-foot cross, the centerpiece of the park which people can sit and pray.

It also features a large wooden deck surrounding a large tree that is handicap accessible where events and family get-togethers can take place. There is also a large grill and covered area where food can be prepared or served.

For children, there is a playground with an in-ground trampoline.

The dedication ceremony Mistress of Ceremony was Stephanie Hickman who kept the program moving forward. The ceremony began with the ribbon cutting by the immediate descendents (Deanna Allen, Linda Harmon, Glenda Cleveland and Wayne Dukes) of Blue and Pearl followed by the unveiling of the park signs. Featured speakers included Rev. Tracy Beamon, Julian Harmon, Jackie Poole, Patricia Davis, Anthony Cole, Glenda Cleveland, and Deacon Melvin Dukes who gave remembrances of the Cole side of the family and also the Dukes side of the family. Others gave one-minute remembrances of Earnest Dukes and/or Dora Pearl Dukes. Music was provided by Worthy Inez Cager, Tomeka Gill, Amechia Hickman, Dwight Nash, Mary Moment and Stanley and Helen Amos. Photos were taken by Nicole Bailey and Kim Cleveland.

Earnest “Blue” Dukes was born Sept. 12, 1922 in Union while C. Dora Pearl (Cole) Dukes was born Oct. 15, 1924, in Chunky. They were married for 28 years until Blue’s passing May 5, 1975.

Mrs. Pearl passed away August 20, 2016. After the completion of the spiritual area of the park, Gary Dukes said he plans to develop the remaining portion of his land. Plans have been drawn to install a brick walkway around well-manicured flower beds on the lower part of the property. He also has plans to install a mural wall next to the walkway. He has also proposed installing a storm shelter at the property, but those plans are still in preliminary phases. He said they will also allow community members to purchase memorial bricks for family members to be installed at the park. He said they will be charging for them at cost, which is approximately $25 to $50 each.

One thing that will continue is holding community events and other activities throughout the year. Gary Dukes said they put up a large nativity and Christmas lights at the park area last year. He said they are planning to do that and add more lights and decorations this year.

To be able to do more events, however, he said they will need the support from the community.

“If the community will support it, we will find a way to make it happen,” he said. “We want to do more, but we will need the support of the community to do it.”