On the evening of Friday, December 2, 2022, Officers Gilmore and Stevens with the City of Union Police Department confiscated a felony amount of crystal methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia during a routine safety checkpoint on North Street in the City of Union.

The suspect vehicle committed a traffic violation while attempting to evade the checkpoint. A traffic stop was initiated by Officers Stevens and Gilmore, and a search of the vehicle was conducted leading to the discovery of the contraband materials.

Charges are currently pending as the investigation into this matter is not yet complete. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Man charged with drug paraphernalia

On the evening of Thursday, December 7, 2022, officers with the City of Union Police Department conducted a saturation operation netting drugs, paraphernalia and other contraband as well as one felony drug arrest.

At approximately 8:00 p.m., Thursday evening, Ronald Dewon Gates, 31 of Paulding, MS, approached a safety checkpoint at the intersection of Highways 15 and 494 in the City of Union. Officer T. Stevens and K9 Officer S. Robinson found probable cause to conduct a search of the suspect vehicle and uncovered a misdemeanor amount of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a felony amount of crystal methamphetamine. Gates was arrested and charged with felony possession of crystal methamphetamine. The saturation operation resulted in multiple confiscations and citations on Thursday evening, though Gates was the only felony arrest. Additional charges may be pending. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guily in a court of law.