The Union Public School District has announced a major window replacement project that will place new state of the art windows in nearly every building on campus.

Funded completely with dollars from federal appropriated in the Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) II and the American Rescue Plan, the project will install new windows in every building except the fifth and sixth grade building at UMS (1999), the newest building at UHS (2004) and the field house. The two classroom buildings already have energy efficient windows that are in good working order and the district plans to replace windows in the field house at a later date using other funds. The district has already installed similar windows in the newly renovated library which is pictured to the right.

The Board of Trustees executed a contract with Traxler Construction out of Magee worth $1.43 million. Glassworx out of Philadelphia will serve as the glass subcontractor for the project.

“Our goals were really simple and straightforward,” said Tyler Hansford, UPSD Superintendent of Education. “We wanted to make good use of this one time money that came our way. Goal 1 was to improve indoor air quality for our students and staff. Goal 2 was to increase safety for students and staff by providing dark tinted windows and that also allow for egress. Goal 3 was to increase energy efficiency in the buildings to the greatest extent possible. Goal 4 was to improve aesthetics. This project will accomplish all of these goals, and we think it’s something everyone will be proud of. It falls squarely in line with Goal 1 of our strategic plan and certainly contributes to others.”

Because of the historical significance of nearly every building involved, the district has worked with the Mississippi Department of Archives and History to make the needed improvements while maintaining most of the historically significant architectural features.

Hansford credits the district’s architect, Jose Arellano, AIA, with Pryor & Morrow Architects and Engineers for helping with that. UPSD will work with Traxler to coordinate the project in such a way as to minimize disruption to the learning environment at the school.

“We are extremely excited about the window replacement project executed by the Union Public School District,” said UPSD School Board President Dr. Nicole Harrison. “I think our kids deserve the very best for all the hard work and pride they put into their school, and we, as a district and community, should do all we can to ensure they have the facilities to be proud of, as well. I am thankful for our administrators and leaders that are leading the way to accomplish this task.”

A preconstruction meeting was scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 11 and construction will begin later this fall.