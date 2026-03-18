The Integrated Ocean Observation System plays a vital role in forecasting hurricanes, monitoring harmful algal blooms, supporting maritime navigation, and informing disaster response.

Mississippi Congressman Mike Ezell’s legislation to reauthorize the Integrated Ocean Observation System (IOOS) passed the U.S. House of Representatives Monday night.

The bill, H.R. 2294, reauthorizes and modifies the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s IOOS through Fiscal Year 2030.

IOOS is made up of radar, gliders, buoys, vessels, and different models and forecasts that collect data points to monitor and report on conditions along the nation’s coasts and in marine waters. On the Mississippi Coast, IOOS plays a vital role in forecasting hurricanes, monitoring harmful algal blooms, supporting maritime navigation, and informing disaster response.

The bill also directs the Interagency Ocean Observation Committee to develop requirements and processes for regional offices and federally funded projects of the agencies of the committee to collaborate with the regional coastal observing systems for data sharing at regional levels.

Congressman Ezell (R), who chairs the House Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee on Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation, said the measure ensures the continued operation and modernization of a critical national system that provides real-time data on ocean conditions, weather patterns, and coastal hazards while supporting communities, industries, and emergency response efforts across the Gulf Coast and the nation.

“As a representative of a coastal district, I understand firsthand how important accurate, real-time data is for protecting lives, supporting our fishermen, and strengthening our coastal economy,” Ezell said. “Reauthorizing IOOS ensures that our communities have the tools they need to prepare for severe weather, safeguard our marine resources, and keep our ports and waterways operating efficiently. I will continue working with my colleagues in both chambers to get this important legislation across the finish line. Mississippi’s Gulf Coast and coastal communities across the country are counting on it.” House Natural Resources Committee chairman Congressman Bruce Westerman (R) of Arkansas praised the legislation, stating that Congressman Ezell “has been a consistent leader in advancing science-based coastal management. Reauthorizing the Integrated Coastal and Ocean Observation System ensures communities, fishermen, and emergency managers have reliable data to protect lives, infrastructure, and marine resources. This bill reinforces the importance of accurate information for coastal resilience and economic stability.”

Ezell also serves as the vice chair of House Committee on Natural Resources Subcommittee on Water, Wildlife and Fisheries.

-- Article credit to Frank Corder for the Magnolia Tribune --