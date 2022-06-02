Beef Cattle Operation, Newton County, Mississippi, Draft Environmental Assessment

U.S. Department of Agriculture, Farm Service Agency (FSA) announces they will be completing an Environmental Assessment for the conversion of approximately 49 acres of cutover timberland to pastureland for beef cattle operation. The primary objective of the activity is the shear/rake, and removal of stumps. The operation will take place on an approximate 49-acre farm tract located on Hwy 15 in Sections 27, Township 5 North, Range 11 East, Newton County, Mississippi.

FSA is accepting comments on the potential effects of the proposed project on the protected resources and the human environment through July 1, 2022. The Draft Environmental Assessment can be reviewed in person at the Jasper County Farm Service Agency.

Comments should be submitted to D. Kevin Brown, Farm Loan Manager at Jasper County Farm Service Agency, 20 East 8th Ave., Suite C, Bay Springs, MS 39422 or by email to kevin.brown@usda.gov.