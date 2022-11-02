East Central Community College will honor current and retired military veterans at its Military Appreciation Breakfast Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, on the Decatur campus.

Adjutant General of Mississippi Maj. Gen. Janson D. Boyles will be the keynote speaker.

The annual event begins with a complimentary breakfast at 7 a.m. in the Gold Room of Mabry Cafeteria. All community veterans and military personnel are invited to attend.

In addition to Boyles’ address, members of the college’s vocal music ensemble Vocé will sing the National Anthem. The presentation of colors will be by the Newton High School JROTC.

General Boyles was initially appointed Adjutant General of Mississippi by Gov. Phil Bryant on Sept. 1, 2016, and reappointed on Jan. 14, 2020, by Gov. Tate Reeves. He also serves as the Commanding General of both the Mississippi Army and Air National Guard.

He is responsible for providing the state of Mississippi and the U.S. with a ready force of more than 12,275 Citizen Soldiers and Airmen. General Boyles directs the Mississippi Military Department and oversees the development and coordination of all policies, plans, and programs of the Mississippi National Guard in concert with the Governor and State Legislature.

General Boyles was commissioned in 1982 through the ROTC program at Mississippi State University. Initially commissioned as an Army Medical Department of the United States Army officer, he later re-commissioned in the United States Army Engineer Corps.

In 2005, as the Deputy Commander, 168th Engineer Group, he managed the engineer response to Hurricane Katrina in Mississippi. In 2008, he deployed to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom with the 168th Engineer Brigade as Deputy Commander overseeing Engineer Sustainment operations in Regional Command—East and Regional Command—South for the 101st and 82nd Airborne Divisions. In 2012, he was assigned as Commander, 184th Sustainment Command, overseeing all subordinate unit missions ranging from state disaster relief to federal combat rotations executed under his command. In 2015, he was assigned Chief of Staff, Headquarters Kosovo Forces.

He received a bachelor’s degree in biological engineering from Mississippi State University and a Master of Strategic Studies from the United States Army War College, along with various other training.

General Boyles is the recipient of the Bronze Star Medal, Defense Superior Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, and National Defense Service Medal, among other honors.

For more information on the ECCC Military Appreciation Breakfast, contact Dr. Marie Roberts, executive director for enrollment management, at 601-635-6375 or mroberts@eccc.edu.