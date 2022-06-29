﻿Mississippi House Speaker Philip Gunn called Friday’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling on a Mississippi case that overturned Roe vs. Wade abortion rights “probably the most historic day maybe in our lives” and “an end to this evil in our nation.”

Gunn, who helped push the Mississippi Legislature’s 2018 ban on abortions after 15 weeks — hoping at the time that it would result in a high court challenge and ruling — held a press conference from the well of the House on Friday, because “this is where this started.” He thanked members of the state House and Senate for passing the bill, former Gov. Phil Bryant for signing it into law, the U.S. Supreme Court for upholding it and “the millions of people who prayed for an end to this evil in our nation” among others.

Gunn said the high court decision will bring “new challenges” for Mississippi to make sure “those who are born have the resources they need.”

Mississippi, the poorest state in the nation, suffers from lack of prenatal and postnatal and all other forms of health care and has the highest infant mortality rate in the nation and one of the highest maternal death rates. It has also for years faced federal court decrees to address its substandard foster care and children’s services system.

Gunn has steadfastly opposed Medicaid expansion to cover the working poor in Mississippi and earlier this year torpedoed a Senate proposal to extend postpartum coverage for millions of Mississippi mothers. On Friday he said he will create “Speakers Commission on the Sanctity of Life” to address those resources and other issues for Mississippi mothers and children. He said he also expects churches in the state to step up and help.

When peppered with questions about Medicaid expansion, postpartum coverage and lack of resources by media on Friday, Gunn said “All of those things you’re mentioning are things that will be on the table” with his new commission. But he did say he still opposes Medicaid expansion.

Mississippi has a 2007 “trigger law” on the books set to ban all abortions in the state once Roe vs. Wade protections are overturned. The law provides exceptions for saving the life of a mother and for rape — if a police report has been made — but not for incest. Gunn said he does not foresee lawmakers revisiting that abortion ban law, for which he voted as a House member before becoming speaker.

Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, who has said he is at least open to discussion about Medicaid expansion and who pushed for postpartum coverage for mothers, in a statement Friday praised the court decision but said Mississippi has work to do in helping children and families. Members of the Senate have been working on the issues since a draft court opinion overturning Roe was leaked weeks ago.

“The Court’s decision today returns the right to protect the unborn to the states. Mississippi is a leader on this critical issue, with a law already in place which will prohibit abortion,” Hosemann said. “I am pro-life. I am also pro-child. In addition to protecting the unborn, we must also focus on other ways to support women, children, and families.”

Gov. Tate Reeves has for many years opposed Medicaid expansion despite pleas from hospitals, doctors and advocacy groups and has not offered any major alternative proposals to help the state’s substandard health care.