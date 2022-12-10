Mississippi Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney, speaking to joint panels of the state Legislature this week, offered this observation about the ongoing standoff between the University of Mississippi Medical Center and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Mississippi.

“Everything is about money, power and sex,” he said. “This is about money.”

It’s a funny quip, and undoubtedly true in this case.

There are, though, more noble motivators for why people do what they do. Like religion, faith, love, loyalty, obligation and commitment, to name a few.

Not everyone is only out for themselves. Thank God for that.