These Angus producers were elected to serve on the Mississippi Angus Association board of directors and are pictured at the 2021 Mississippi Angus Association Meeting and Banquet, May 2 in Raymond, Miss. Pictured seated from left are Lane Smith, Purvis, president; Stuart Johnson, Tupelo, vice president; Trey Gunn, Benton, treasurer; and Kindra Whitlock, Iuka, secretary. Directors back row from left are D.R. Bozeman Jr., Flora; Jeff Stokes, Jayess; William Howard, Canton; Will McMillan, Newton; and Lance McCloud and Tony Thames, both of Jayess; Randy Walker, Potts Camp; and Ron Melancon, Woodville.