“This gift is truly transformational and we are humbled by Ms. Scott’s generosity,” Alcorn President Felecia M. Nave said in a release.

The gift doubles the size of Alcorn’s endowment and allows the university to enhance its academic offerings.

Scott announced this week that she gave $4.1 billion to 384 organizations in all 50 states, just four months after donating $1.7 billion to 116 organizations. Scott also donated to Tougaloo College and the Mississippi Food Network, according to a list she released this week. It is unclear how much those entities received.