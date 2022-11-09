In the course of a week, the Union football team felt the thrill of victory and agony of defeat, along with a heavy dose of the flu.

For the second straight week, Union went into overtime but the Yellowjackets were unable to recreate last week’s magic as Wesson took a 34-28 on Friday in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs.

Union finishes the season with an 8-3 record.

Despite the loss, Union football coach Jordan Wren said he was nothing but proud of the season his team had.

“We had a great year, considering how young we were,” Wren said. “I don’t think a lot of people expected this group to finish 8-3 with a district championship. I thought they had a lot of things to be happy about this year. Even the administration saw a change in the mindset of the way they handled hard things. That’s something we have harped on for three years and this is the year when it was evident, and you could see it on the field. Our kids played hard and have nothing to hang their heads about.”

Wesson got the ball to start the game and the Yellowjackets got the first break as they blocked the Cobras punt. On their first play from scrimmage, U’Darian Hickmon hit Keon Hutchins on a 40-yard touchdown pass with 9:59 left in the first quarter. Samuel Alawine’s PAT was good, and Union led 7-0 early in the first.

Wesson answered as they went 61 yards in nine plays and scored on a 4-yard run. The PAT was blocked, and Union held a slim 7-6 lad with 7:45 left it the first quarter.

After a Union punt, Wesson went 69 yards in three plays as Will Loy connected with Omari Johnson on a 46-yard touchdown pass with 5:00 left in the first quarter. The try for two failed and Wesson held a 12-7 lead.

But Union struck quickly as they scored on its next play when Xavier Boler found the end zone on a 60-yard run with 4:12 left in the first quarter. Alawine’s PAT was good, and Union led 14-12.

Wesson once again answered as the Cobras went 65 yards in four plays. After Loy completed passes of 36 and 24 yards, the Cobras scored on a 2-yard run. The try for two failed and Wesson led 18-14 with 2:26 left in the first quarter.

The defenses tightened up in the second quarter and Wesson added a 22-yard field goal with 28 seconds left in the half to take a 21-14 lead into the locker room.

“We played well, we just didn’t have anything left in the tank at the end of the game,” Wren said. “We didn’t tackle well but that was just a lack of energy. I knew it was going to be a tough week on Sunday. Then we had 19 out with the flu on Monday and 23 out on Tuesday. It hit us really hard. But I told them that nobody cares that you have the flu. I told them we can’t cancel the game, it’s just one of those things. The flu didn’t beat us, Wesson just executed better than we did. Their coach told us that it was the best they have played all year. But I didn’t feel good about it all week.”

Union got the ball to start the second half and went 65 yards in eight plays. Hickmon capped off the drive with an 18-yard run with 8:38 left in the third. Alawine’s PAT was blocked, and Wesson held a slim 21-20 lead, a score that lasted until the fourth quarter.

After pinning Wesson deep in their own territory early in the fourth, Union got an 18-yard punt return from Ky’Yon Harris to the Wesson 22. Three plays later, Boler scored on a 2-yard run with 10:55 left in the game. Hickmon hit Mason Tucker on the two-point conversion and Union led 28-21.

Wesson then went 75 yards in 13 plays and scored on a 2-yard run with 5:58 left in the game. The PAT was good, and Wesson tied the game at 28-28.

Neither team was able to score in the remainder of the fourth as Wesson missed a 39-yard field goal attempt with 19 seconds left in the game.

Union got the ball first in overtime period but were unable to score in their four attempts. Wesson then scored on a 9-yard pass on second down to take the win.

“I didn’t feel like a field goal was going to be good enough,” Wren said. “We had some opportunities in overtime to score and didn’t take advantage of those. Defensively, we didn’t play it bad. They threw a slant behind the counter and it was just a well-executed play by them.”

Wesson outgained Union 426 to 284. Union had 208 yards rushing and 76 passing. Hickmon was 8-of14 for 76 yards and one TD and also rushed for 39 yards on seven carries. Boler had 125 yards on 18 carries while Ky’Yon Harris had 44 yards on five carries.

Hutchins had four catches for 61 yards and one TD.

On defense, Carlos Hickman led Union with nine tackles while Tristan Wallace and Cameron Jackson each had eight stops apiece. William Hughlett and Bavarian McDonald each had four tackles while Collin Rigdon, Tank Haralson and Harris each had three tackles apiece. Kale Grayson and Omari Holliday each had two tackles apiece.