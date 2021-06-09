Members of the Class of 2032 representing this year’s first grade Honor Roll awardees at Newton County Elementary School are front row from left:

Bentley Cleveland, Elliot Davis, Roman Collison, Mason Smith, Abigail Youngblood, Amory Wade, Charlie Pearson, and Allika Payne; second row from left: Lilly Grace Bass, Maci Claire Lanier, Timothy Lin, McKenzie Davidson, Zavien Wright, Skylar Davis, Amy Del Angel Sanchez, Arianne Shoemake, and Jase Sibley; back row from left: Turner Clanton, Chandler Williams, Swayze Strait, Aubrey Norman, Ja’Leah Sims, TaLia Kincaid, Mikah Reeves, Riley Doss, Connor Hand, and Tylon Jones. Also recognized: McKinley Crowther, Kismet Quijano, and Rylee Walker.

Submitted photo