The following are 911 calls reported for November 10-16 in Newton County by the Newton County Dispatch Office.
Nature of Call (Total Calls Received)
911 False Call (15)
911 Repeat Call (2)
911 Transfer (9)
Alarm Fire (6)
Alarm Burglary (11)
Alarm Medical (1)
Animal Call (3)
Attempt to Locate (2)
Be On Lookout (2)
Burglary/Robbery (1)
Call for an Officer (1)
Controlled Burn (1)
Disturbance (10)
Domestic (2)
Escort (2)
Pole on Fire (1)
Fire Smell of Smoke (1)
Structure Fire (2)
Transformer Fire (1)
Fire Tree on Power Line (1)
Wildland Fire (1)
Harassment (1)
Abdominal Pain (3)
Altered Level of Consciousness (4)
Assault with Injuries (1)
Bleeding (2)
Breathing Difficulty (8)
Cardiac Issues (6)
General Cold-Like Symptoms (2)
Diabetic Issues (6)
Fall Injury (8)
General Medical (30)
Lifting Assistance (4)
Psychiatric Issues (1)
Seizure (4)
Possible Stroke/Stroke Symptoms (1)
Suicide Attempt (2)
Medical Transfer (8)
Unknown Medical (1)
Medical Unresponsive (4)
MVA with Injuries (4)
MVA With No Injuries (4)
Noise Complaint (2)
On Minor Detail (12)
Pager Test (1)
Prisoner Transport (2)
Prowler (2)
Reckless Driver (1)
Repossess of Property (1)
Report (10)
Safety Check Point/Road Block (5)
Road Hazard (1)
Serving Papers (2)
Shots Fired (1)
Speaking with Subject (1)
Stolen Items (3)
Stranded Motorist (1)
Talk of Suicide-Not Attempt (1)
Suspicious Activity (13)
Test CAD (2)
Traffic Stops (84)
Transport Subject (4)
Tree in Roadway (1)
Trespassing (2)
Triple I/NCIC Entry (1)
Vandalism (1)
Abandoned Vehicle (1)
Disabled Vehicle (1)
Welfare Check (6)
Total: 341