911 Calls 11/3-11/9

The following are 911 calls reported for November 3-9 in Newton County by the Newton County Dispatch Office. Nature of Call (Total Calls Received) 911 False Call (4) 911 Repeat Call (1) 911 Transfer (1) Alarm Fire (3) Alarm Burglary (5) Alarm Medical (1) Animal Call (1) Attempt to Locate (1) Burglary/Robbery (1) Call for an Officer (3) Disturbance (4) Domestic (2) Escort (1) Structure Fire (1) Vehicle Fire (1) Harassment (1) Utility Line Down (1) Abdominal Pain (1) Altered Level of Consciousness (1) Bleeding (1) Breathing Difficulty (4) Cardiac Issues (4) General Cold-Like Symptoms (1) Diabetic Issues (3) Fall Injury (2) General Medical (8) Lifting Assistance (3) Psychiatric Issues (1) Seizure (2) Possible Stroke/Stroke Symptoms (3) Medical Transfer (2) Medical Unresponsive (3) MVA with Injuries (2) MVA With No Injuries (3) On Minor Detail (2) Prisoner Transport (1) Report (6) Safety Check Point/Road Block (5) Serving Papers (1) Speaking with Subject (2) Stand By for Aircare (2) Stolen Items (2) Talk of Suicide-Not Attempt (1) Suspicious Activity (9) Traffic Stops (29) Transport Subject (4) Triple I/NCIC Entry (1) Vandalism (1) Disabled Vehicle (1) Welfare Check (2) Total: 144

Copyright 2022 Emmerich Newspapers, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Copy Link

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to view this author's last article or here to see all of their content.