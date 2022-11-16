Arrests

The following arrests were reported for November 4-10 in Newton County. This report was compiled from the daily blotter at the Newton County Jail. Newton County Sheriff’s Department Andrew W. Hennington, 21, Union, arrested 11/4/22, disorderly conduct-disturbance of family Brandon L. Shook, 19, Meridian, arrested 11/9/22, possession of controlled substance, failure to dim lights Robert Hughes, 45, Lawrence, arrested 11/9/22, domestic violence-simple assault Terri Scott, 48, Decatur, arrested 11/10/22, bench warrant Mack K. Dean, 61, Gautier, arrested 11/10/22, possession of weapon by convicted felon, possession of paraphernalia Newton Police Department Jaquavious D. Townsend, 20, Newton, arrested 11/5/22, attempted murder Shandy S. Nicholson, 43, Newton, arrested 11/7/22, possession of controlled substance Jabari J. Bell, 21, Newton, arrested 11/8/22, DUI-1st offense Decatur Police Department Dylan J. Burkeen, 29, Philadelphia, arrested 11/4/22, grand larceny, possession of stolen firearm Wendy Dorman, 48, Philadelphia, arrested 11/4/22, attempt to commit a crime Mississippi Department of Corrections Michael L. Noel, 44, arrested 11/8/22, hold for MDOC Neshoba County Detention Center The following arrests were reported for November 7-13 in Neshoba County. This report was compiled from the daily blotter at the Neshoba County Detention Center. Corey Rayborn, 35, Union, arrested 11/7/22, hold for circuit court Venora Graham, 37, Decatur, arrested 11/10/22, drug court violation Leon Vancleave, 24, Union, arrested 11/11/22, contempt of court Questions or concerns about the weekly arrest report can be sent to bmaze@newtoncountyappeal.com. If you have any information about a crime, call the East Mississippi Crime Stoppers line at 855-485-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward if the tip leads to an arrest.

