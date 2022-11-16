The following arrests were reported for November 4-10 in Newton County. This report was compiled from the daily blotter at the Newton County Jail.
Newton County Sheriff’s Department
Andrew W. Hennington, 21, Union, arrested 11/4/22, disorderly conduct-disturbance of family
Brandon L. Shook, 19, Meridian, arrested 11/9/22, possession of controlled substance, failure to dim lights
Robert Hughes, 45, Lawrence, arrested 11/9/22, domestic violence-simple assault
Terri Scott, 48, Decatur, arrested 11/10/22, bench warrant
Mack K. Dean, 61, Gautier, arrested 11/10/22, possession of weapon by convicted felon, possession of paraphernalia
Newton Police Department
Jaquavious D. Townsend, 20, Newton, arrested 11/5/22, attempted murder
Shandy S. Nicholson, 43, Newton, arrested 11/7/22, possession of controlled substance
Jabari J. Bell, 21, Newton, arrested 11/8/22, DUI-1st offense
Decatur Police Department
Dylan J. Burkeen, 29, Philadelphia, arrested 11/4/22, grand larceny, possession of stolen firearm
Wendy Dorman, 48, Philadelphia, arrested 11/4/22, attempt to commit a crime
Mississippi Department of Corrections
Michael L. Noel, 44, arrested 11/8/22, hold for MDOC
Neshoba County Detention Center
The following arrests were reported for November 7-13 in Neshoba County. This report was compiled from the daily blotter at the Neshoba County Detention Center.
Corey Rayborn, 35, Union, arrested 11/7/22, hold for circuit court
Venora Graham, 37, Decatur, arrested 11/10/22, drug court violation
Leon Vancleave, 24, Union, arrested 11/11/22, contempt of court
Questions or concerns about the weekly arrest report can be sent to bmaze@newtoncountyappeal.com. If you have any information about a crime, call the East Mississippi Crime Stoppers line at 855-485-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward if the tip leads to an arrest.