The following are 911 calls reported for August 25-31 in Newton County by the Newton County Dispatch Office.
Nature of Call (Total Calls Received)
911 False Call (15)
911 Repeat Call (3)
911 Transfer (8)
Alarm Fire (4)
Alarm Burglary (9)
Alarm Medical (4)
Animal Call (9)
Attempt to Locate (1)
Be on the Lookout (1)
Burglary/Robbery (3)
Call for an Officer (11)
Coroner Call (1)
Disturbance (11)
Domestic (4)
Domestic with Injuries (2)
Escort (1)
Structure Fire (2)
Vehicle Fire (1)
Wildland Fire (1)
Abdominal Pain (2)
Altered Level of Consciousness (4)
Assault with Injuries (1)
Bleeding (4)
Breathing Difficulty (10)
Cardiac Issues (11)
Diabetic Issues (2)
Fall Injury (3)
General Medical (28)
Gun Shot Wound (2)
Lifting Assistance (2)
Pregnancy Issues/Child Birth (2)
Seizure (4)
Possible Stroke/Stroke Symptom (4)
Suicide Attempt (1)
Medical Transfer (5)
Unknown Medical (1)
Medical Unresponsive (6)
MVA with Entrapment (1)
MVA With Injuries (12)
MVA With No Injuries (6)
Noise Complaint (1)
On Minor Detail (11)
Pager Test (1)
Prisoner Transport (2)
Reckless Driver (2)
Repossess of Property (1)
Report (16)
Safety Check Point/Road Block (1)
Road Closed (1)
Road Hazard (2)
Serving Papers (1)
Shots Fired (3)
Speaking with Subject (3)
Stand By (1)
Stolen Items (4)
Stranded Motorist (4)
Suspicious Activity (16)
Traffic Stops (70)
Transport Subject (2)
Tree in Roadway (2)
Trespassing (1)
Triple I/NCIC Entry (1)
Vandalism (1)
Disabled Vehicle (1)
Welfare Check (2)
Total: 352