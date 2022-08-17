911 Calls: August 4-10

﻿The following are 911 calls reported for August 4-10 in Newton County by the Newton County Dispatch Office. Nature of Call-Total Calls Received 911 False Call (32) 911 Repeat Call (3) 911 Transfer (27) Alarm Fire (2) Alarm Burglary (19) Alarm Medical (3) Animal Call (4) Burglary/Robbery (3) Call for an Officer (18) Controlled Burn (1) Disturbance (14) Domestic (25) Domestic with Injuries (1) Escort (4) Fight (2) Fire Carbon Monoxide (1) Fire Gas Leak/Spill (1) Structure Fire (1) Utility Line Down (1) Abdominal Pain (4) Altered Level of Consciousness (7) Assault with Injuries (5) Bleeding (6) Breathing Difficulty (20) Cardiac Issues (17) General Cold Like Symptoms (5) Diabetic Issues (5) Fall Injury (15) Fall 10 FT or Greater (1) General Medical (47) Lifting Assistance (3) Non Emergency Transport (2) Overdose (1) Psychiatric Issues (2) Seizure (7) Possible Stroke/Stroke Symptom (7) Take Patient Home (1) Medical Transfer (12) Unknown Medical (3) Medical Unresponsive (13) MVA With Entrapment (1) MVA With Injuries (12) MVA With No Injuries (10) On Minor Detail (25) Pager Test (1) Prisoner Transport (5) Property Damage (1) Prowler (1) Reckless Driver (4) Repossess of Property (2) Report (24) Retrieving Item (4) Safety Check Point/Road Block (7) Road Hazard (1) Serving Papers (1) Shots Fired (2) Speaking with Subject (13) Stand By (1) Stolen Items (10) Stranded Motorist (5) Suspicious Activity (45) Traffic Stops (147) Transport Subject (6) Trespassing (4) Triple I/NCIC Entry (1) Abandoned Vehicle (1) Disabled Vehicle (4) Welfare Check (9) Total: 683

