The following arrests were reported for Aug. 5-11 in Newton County. This report was compiled from the daily blotter at the Newton County Jail. All suspects should be presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
Newton County Sheriff’s Department
Sheila Pitts, 59, Newton, arrested 8/5/22, DUI 2nd offense
Milton Hillie, 46, Lawrence, arrested 8/6/22, DUI 2nd offense
Joe L. Harrison, 23, Lake, arrested 8/7/22, hold-detainer for other agency, burglary of commercial building
Stanley Nash, 64, Newton, arrested 8/8/22, possession of controlled substance
David E. Pruett, 37, Meridian, arrested 8/10/22, bench warrant
Sheila Pitts, 59, Newton, arrested 8/11/22, DUI 2nd offense
Decatur Police Department
Junior R. Hunter, 51, Philadelphia, arrested 8/10/22, possession of marijuana, suspended driver’s license
Luther Ward, 50, Little Rock, arrested 8/11/22, burglary-breaking and entering dwelling house, possession/sale of alcohol 1st offense
Newton Police Department
Mychal A. Williams, 33, Hickory, arrested 8/5/22, disorderly conduct-disturbing the peace
Danielle T. Earvin, 42, Newton, arrested 8/5/22, DUI 1st offense
Lonnie Buckley, 56, Newton, arrested 8/6/22, domestic violence-aggravated assault
Donyall Bridges, 48, Newton, arrested 8/6/22, domestic violence-aggravated assault
Kristina Paulk, 35, Long Beach, arrested 8/6/22, false identifying information
Linden C. Rudisill, 34, Long Beach, arrested 8/6/22, hold-detainer for MDOC, false identifying information
Crystal L. Bolin, 48, Newton, arrested 8/7/22, possession of controlled substance
Bridgette Madison, 32, Newton, arrested 8/8/22, simple assault-attempt by physical menace to create fear
Meridian Police Department
Joanna Dorn, 46, Meridian, arrested 8/8/22, hold-detainer for other agency
Neshoba County Sheriff’s Dept.
Antwone Smith, 18, Union, arrested 8/8/22, possession of stolen firearm x3, burglary x8
Lavonta Stribling, 20, Union, arrested 8/10/22, serving sentence
Joshua Walton, 39, Union, arrested 8/10/22, trespassing
Brittany Plummer, 29, Union, arrested 8/12/22, contempt of court
Tommy Lewis, 39, Union, arrested 8/13/22, possession of controlled substance, DUI other substance
Lauren Savage, 30, Union, arrested 8/14/22, hold for investigations
Questions or concerns about the weekly arrest report can be sent to bmaze@newtoncountyappeal.com. If you have any information about a crime, call the East Mississippi Crime Stoppers line at 855-485-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward if the tip leads to an arrest.