﻿The following arrests were reported for Aug. 5-11 in Newton County. This report was compiled from the daily blotter at the Newton County Jail. All suspects should be presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Newton County Sheriff’s Department

Sheila Pitts, 59, Newton, arrested 8/5/22, DUI 2nd offense

Milton Hillie, 46, Lawrence, arrested 8/6/22, DUI 2nd offense

Joe L. Harrison, 23, Lake, arrested 8/7/22, hold-detainer for other agency, burglary of commercial building

Stanley Nash, 64, Newton, arrested 8/8/22, possession of controlled substance

David E. Pruett, 37, Meridian, arrested 8/10/22, bench warrant

Sheila Pitts, 59, Newton, arrested 8/11/22, DUI 2nd offense

Decatur Police Department

Junior R. Hunter, 51, Philadelphia, arrested 8/10/22, possession of marijuana, suspended driver’s license

Luther Ward, 50, Little Rock, arrested 8/11/22, burglary-breaking and entering dwelling house, possession/sale of alcohol 1st offense

Newton Police Department

Mychal A. Williams, 33, Hickory, arrested 8/5/22, disorderly conduct-disturbing the peace

Danielle T. Earvin, 42, Newton, arrested 8/5/22, DUI 1st offense

Lonnie Buckley, 56, Newton, arrested 8/6/22, domestic violence-aggravated assault

Donyall Bridges, 48, Newton, arrested 8/6/22, domestic violence-aggravated assault

Kristina Paulk, 35, Long Beach, arrested 8/6/22, false identifying information

Linden C. Rudisill, 34, Long Beach, arrested 8/6/22, hold-detainer for MDOC, false identifying information

Crystal L. Bolin, 48, Newton, arrested 8/7/22, possession of controlled substance

Bridgette Madison, 32, Newton, arrested 8/8/22, simple assault-attempt by physical menace to create fear

Meridian Police Department

Joanna Dorn, 46, Meridian, arrested 8/8/22, hold-detainer for other agency

Neshoba County Sheriff’s Dept.

Antwone Smith, 18, Union, arrested 8/8/22, possession of stolen firearm x3, burglary x8

Lavonta Stribling, 20, Union, arrested 8/10/22, serving sentence

Joshua Walton, 39, Union, arrested 8/10/22, trespassing

Brittany Plummer, 29, Union, arrested 8/12/22, contempt of court

Tommy Lewis, 39, Union, arrested 8/13/22, possession of controlled substance, DUI other substance

Lauren Savage, 30, Union, arrested 8/14/22, hold for investigations

Questions or concerns about the weekly arrest report can be sent to bmaze@newtoncountyappeal.com. If you have any information about a crime, call the East Mississippi Crime Stoppers line at 855-485-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward if the tip leads to an arrest.