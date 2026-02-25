Union High School proudly announces that two members of the Class of 2026 have been named Finalists in the prestigious National Merit Scholarship Program. This distinguished recognition is awarded to students who demonstrate exceptional academic ability and high potential for future academic accomplishment. Those students are Jude Feasel and Julia Harrison.

The National Merit Scholarship Program identifies top-performing students nationwide based on their outstanding performance on the PSAT/NMSQT. Finalist designation represents the top one percent of high school seniors across the United States, placing these students among the nation’s most academically accomplished scholars.

Advancing to Finalist standing is a rigorous process that requires consistently high academic performance, strong standardized test scores, a comprehensive application, and endorsement from the student’s school leadership. This achievement reflects not only exceptional intellectual ability but also dedication, discipline, and a sustained commitment to excellence.

For a school the size of Union High School, having two students earn this prestigious recognition in the same year is especially noteworthy. Their accomplishment highlights both the remarkable talent within the Class of 2026 and the strength of the academic programs and support systems that foster student success.

Union High School congratulates Jude and Julia and their families on this significant honor. Their achievement brings pride to the entire community and serves as an inspiration to their other students. We look forward to celebrating their continued success as they pursue higher education after graduation.