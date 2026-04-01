Attorney General Lynn Fitch welcomed William Carey University as the latest partner to join One Pill Can Kill, her public awareness campaign to educate, support, and empower Mississippians with information on the dangers of fentanyl, how to identify it, and what to do if a student or friend is overdosing.

"With counterfeit pills becoming increasingly common in Mississippi, it is time that we step up, be bold, and demand action in this fight against opioids," said Attorney General Lynn Fitch. "I am grateful for William Carey University's willingness to partner with my office to educate and protect students. Thank you, Dr. Burnett and Dr. Yeager, for your leadership and commitment to raising awareness of the dangers of fentanyl."

Attendees joined the Attorney General's Office as they trained faculty, staff, and students on the administration of naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, and presented William Carey with 300 Fentanyl Harm Prevention Kits - which include two fentanyl test strips, a pair of gloves for safety, a safe drug disposal bag, and a pill identification card that identifies whether a drug is legitimate.

While on campus, Attorney General Fitch also provided 30 Emergency Overdose Boxes, which can be mounted in public places and include naloxone and other tools needed to prevent a deadly overdose. The boxes were developed in coordination with Harbor Path, a nonprofit dedicated to putting naloxone within arm's reach of anyone who needs it.

“We are proud to provide this training for our leaders in residential living and across campus. At William Carey University, we are committed to equipping our leadership with the knowledge and tools necessary to safeguard not only our students, but our surrounding community as well. The dangers of fentanyl pose a serious and growing threat across Mississippi, and we are dedicated to preparing both current and future leaders to respond effectively when someone is in distress due to exposure to this dangerous drug," said Dr. Mark Yeager, Director of External Relations.

Since launching the initiative, Attorney General Fitch has welcomed similar partnerships with the University of Mississippi, Mississippi State University, University of Southern Mississippi, Alcorn State University, Delta State University, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, and Northwest Mississippi Community College.

In addition to the One Pill Can Kill public awareness initiative, AG Fitch created the Fentanyl Strike Force to train law enforcement officers on best practices for investigating and disrupting fentanyl activities, including how to keep themselves safe from the deadly drug. In partnership with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and local agencies, the Fentanyl Strike Force engages in law enforcement operations across the State. So far, more than 800 state and local law enforcement officers have been trained through this program.

Learn more about One Pill Can Kill at AttorneyGeneralLynnFitch.com/OnePill or request a Fentanyl Harm Prevention Kit by email at onepill@ago.ms.gov.