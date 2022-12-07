During the Union Board of Alderman meeting on Tuesday, the board discussed the lack of improvements to the old Laird Hospital with building owner Mark Knight.

Alderman Paul Lowery began the discussion thanking Knight for coming, then followed with asking why no improvements had been made in the 60-day period that they had given him. Knight said that he had went by the property to replace a damaged door, but he held off after what he discovered. “The bottom of the door didn’t deteriorate; it was kicked out.” Knight continued, “So I left it alone. I wanted you to see what I’m going through. There are missing boards and broken windows. Windows can’t hold up against brickbats”

Knight also added that he’s had health issues as of late, making it difficult to make the repairs.

While he understood that Knight had health issues, Lowery said that he has had ample time to do something. “Actually, we have given you 90 days, basically, and it just seems like you’re not worried about it,” Lowery said. Knight responded, “Yeah, I’m worried about it. When I’m able, I’ll do something with it.”

Not satisfied with his response, Lowery said that the board would like to see something done to the place as soon as possible. “Whether it’s imploding it or cleaning up what you have there,” said Lowery. “It needs some serious work done to it. Just make an effort to get something done.” Knight repeated that he would do so when he’s able.

Brad Capps intervened, saying that he and Knight have gotten along well and suggested he allow the board to come up with a list of improvements that they’d like to be made to the building. “I don’t think it would be anything unreasonable or cost a lot of money,” Capps said. “I’m even willing to volunteer to help you get it done.” Capps also said that he had spoken to the Baptist men’s group in town, and they would be glad to help with repairs. Asked if that was fair to him, Knight said it was.

It was decided that at the next work session, the board would have the list of improvements that they’d like made to the building.

In other business, the board:

• Heard from Jimmie Moore with ADSI-Solid Waste Collectors. Moore wanted to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and to thank the city for its business.

• Heard from Alisa Johnston with First United Methodist Day Care, where she asked for help with speeding traffic on South Street. Being afraid there could be an accident with children at the day care, she suggested speed bumps. After discussing several ideas to make the street safer, the board agreed to discuss more about it during the upcoming work session.

• approved a bid from Dixie Wholesale for chemicals for the Water Department.

• approved to continue using The Citizens Bank for City banking.

• decided to continue taking applications for Summer Recreation Director through December.

• approved hiring Deanna Bettinger as part time police officer until February, when she would move up to full-time.

• approved to remove broken sidewalk at the elementary school playground and replace it will grass.

• approved to re-elect Shirley Walton onto the school board.

• approved to pay the Claim Docket.