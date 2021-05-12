Allyson “Ally” Bayleigh Gressett, 23, of Hickory went home to be with the Lord, Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at her home in Hickory. She was born Wednesday, Feb. 4, 1998, in Meridian.

Visitation will be held from 5 until 8 p.m. Friday, May 7, 2021, at the Newton County Funeral Home-South. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Chunky Baptist Church with visitation starting at 10 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow in Blue Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. Hal Bates and Bro. Charles Moore will officiate. Newton County Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. (601) 635-3200

Allyson “Ally” Gressett had a huge personality and a smile to match. She made the world a better place; she made all of us want to be the best we could; she was a shining star. Her life has been a testimony of God’s love and faithfulness. Her favorite food was cake and ice cream. Her favorite place in the world was her Daddy’s arms and she loved to aggravate everyone. Ally is the strongest person we know and has endured more in her 23 years than most do in their lifetime.

Though Ally had cerebral palsy, she never let that affect her ability to interact with others. Her contagious smile could melt the heart of anyone who saw it and her laughter would fill your heart with an indescribable joy.

Ally has taught us so much over the years and her smile and laughter will always be etched in our hearts. Ally has received her complete healing and there will be no more pain, no more suffering, only joy and the promise that we will see her again. From her Daddy’s arms we commend her to the arms of her Lord and Savior.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Alvis Gressett.

Survivors include her father, Steven Gressett (Wendy); her mother, Carrie McElhenney (Danny); siblings, Ashley Gressett McCormick (Seth), Cody Gressett, Cody Bryant (Kellye), Dylan Neal, Daniel Bryant, Penny Alford (Melton), Amanda Harrell and Tori McElhenney; grandparents, Jan and Gary Fisher, Cliff and Sandra Stamper and Kent and Winki Allen; nephews, Carter McCormick and Waylon Bryant; niece, Josie McCormick; aunt, Kim Brackeen (Mike); uncles, Patrick Allen (Stacy), Skip Stamper (Jade) and Randy McElhenney (Laurie).

Pallbearers will be Patrick Allen, Mike Brackeen, Arin Brackeen, Jason Clark, Roger Shirley and Skip Stamper.

Honorary pallbearers will be the Blair Batson Children’s Hospital Complex Care Team.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations to be made to Blair Batson Children’s Hospital with Hayden Casavechia fund for 2C patients in the note of the check. For further information, contact the funeral home with regard to donations made in Allyson’s memory.

An online guestbook may be signed at www.newtoncountyfuneralhome.com.

Paid Obituary