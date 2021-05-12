Services for Mr. Billy James Cleveland were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union. Burial was held in Mt. Zion Congregational Methodist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Mark McDonald and the Rev. Tod Thompson will officiated.

Visitation was held from 10-11 a.m. Thursday prior to the service at Milling Funeral Home of Union.

Mr. Billy James Cleveland, 93, of Union passed away on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.

He is survived by his wife, Billie Jean Cleveland of Union; three sons, Calvin D. Cleveland (Cindy) of Linwood, Craig D. Cleveland (Michelle) of Hartselle, Ala., and Randy Cleveland (Nina) of Fort Worth, Texas; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a sister, Sara Mae Munn of Union; and by a host of nieces and one nephew.

Mr. Billy is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Gertrude Cleveland; one grandson; and one brother, G. Wallace Cleveland.

Pallbearers were Lucas Cleveland, Houston Cleveland, Eric Cleveland, Josh McDonald, Miles McDonald and Jonathan Adkins

Mr. Cleveland was a member of Mt. Zion Congregational Methodist Church. Being very active in the church, he taught Adult Sunday School Class and served as Sunday School Superintendent.

He retired after 43 years of working at The Newton Company. He enjoyed woodworking and spending time with family.

