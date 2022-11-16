Those in need of a nice Thanksgiving meal this Thursday, look no further than at the Ole Union Opryhouse in Union, where some employees from Piggly Wiggly and numerous others in the community have joined together to provide meals for the community.

The Annual Thanksgiving Meal will be served from 10-11 a.m., free of charge and open to everyone.

Jim Ogletree, owner of Piggly Wiggly, says they’ve been doing this for years to help people in the community in memory of his father. “We wanted to be sure that everyone has an opportunity to have a warm Thanksgiving dinner,” Ogletree said. “It’s just our way of giving back to the community.”

Free delivery is also provided for those that can’t make it to the Opryhouse, which is one goal that Ogletree says they want to achieve. “We truly want to reach shut-ins and others that may be spending their Thanksgiving alone,” said Ogletree. “We also will be delivering to emergency workers, first responders, and assisted living. Anyone who needs a meal delivered to them, we will.”

Ogletree is very appreciative of the several area churches, his employees and other community members that have helped in donating, preparing, serving and delivering of the meals. “We’re thankful for all those that have helped in every way,” Ogletree said. “The people who come and eat are blessed. And that’s really what it’s all about.”

At a Glance

What: Union Piggly Wiggly’s Community Thanksgiving Dinner

When: Thursday from 10-11 a.m.

Where: Union Opry House

Who’s invited: Anyone who needs a meal during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Will they deliver?: Yes if you call ahead.

How do you sign up?: Please contact James Lang or Earl Davis at 601-774-5591