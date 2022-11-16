Brigadier Gen. Billy L. Pierce Newton County Schools celebrated Veterans Day in grand style this past Friday at both the high school and elementary school campuses.

The day began with an assembly on the Newton County Middle and High School campus honoring 93 Veterans and their families. Following a welcome by Principal Cody Killen and the Pledge of Allegiance, there was a moment of recognition for students who have joined the Armed Forces or students with family members currently serving.

Brigadier General Billy L. Pierce followed as guest speaker. Pierce, a former Superintendent at Newton County Schools, spoke to the audience about the importance of remembering our Veterans and what they went though to uphold freedom in America. “My fear is kids this day and time don’t really realize what freedom is. I want to keep getting that message out that freedom is not free. Soldiers paved the way”, Pierce said.

The Newton County Middle and High School Choir followed with a rendition of The Armed Forces Melody, in which each branch of the armed forces were recognized. Next, Library/Media Specialist Ben Wall surprised Brigadier General Pierce with the announcement that there will be a room within the library named the Billy L. Pierce Memorabilia Room, dedicated to military memorabilia. The announcement was one Brigadier General Pierce was not expecting. “I’m extremely humbled”, he said, “It was quite the surprise.”

Following the Assembly, Veterans were escorted over to Newton County Elementary campus for the Veterans Parade. Students lined the sides of Cougar Cub Drive, armed with self-made signs and American flags. Led by the Newton County High School Cougar Pride Marching Band, the Veterans Parade passed by in approximately 100 red, white and blue decorated vehicles as students and faculty greeted them with “U.S.A” and “Thank you for your service”.

Superintendent J. O. Amis said this was a great day in life of the district. “Thank you to the men and women who have sacrificed and continue to sacrifice for the Freedom we enjoy each and every day.”

Judging by the many smiles, hugs, and pictures with family and students, the veterans enjoyed the time with fellow veterans, their families and the students of Newton County. One such veteran, Master Sergeant Shannon Clay Cooley, was overwhelmed. “It’s the greatest thing I’ve seen Newton County do for Veterans. I know everyone here appreciated it.”