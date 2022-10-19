For more than 20 years the Newton County Soil and Water Conservation District Wildlife Expo has continued to grow in size and attendance, and this year the trend should continue as more sponsors have come on board for the event.

The expo will be held at the American Legion Hut on MS Hwy. 15 in Decatur on Wednesday October 27. The event will begin at 6 p.m. with the sale of BBQ pork plates for $10. Tickets for the meal can be purchased at the door on a first come, first served basis. Organizers Robin McDonald and Emilie Smith said that they are preparing about 150 plates for the event.

At 7 p.m. a free program by Chris McDonald with the Mississippi Department of Agriculture will be presented on wild hog management and trapping. He will also demonstrate the use of a live trap at the event.

With 35 sponsors for the expo the event will also feature a silent auction of more than 25 items. Auction items include a variety of items from oil changes, to coolers and jewelry. Door prizes such as t-shirts and caps will also be award.

Currently raffle tickets are being sold for a chance to win one of three prizes, a Glock 19 Gen 5 9mm with 3-15 rounds mags and two boxes of ammunition, $150 gift certificate from the Rock House Gun & Pawn, and an American Hunter 30-gallon automatic Deer Feeder from Newton County Farm Supply. The cost of the raffle tickets is 5 tickets for $20 or 10 tickets for $30. Raffle tickets may be purchased before the event at the Soil and Conservation office located at 76 Little Rock Decatur Road in Decatur.

Proceeds from the sale of BBQ plates, raffle tickets and silent auction will be used to support educational conservation projects, youth camp, field days, poster contest, and community outreach programs.

For more information about the event contact McDonald or Smith at the Soil and Conservation office at 601-635-2327.