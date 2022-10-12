Occupants in two vehicles opened fire on each other in the drive through lanes of McDonald’s Saturday night, according to Newton Assistant Police Chief Johnny Martin.

While the investigation is still ongoing, Martin confirmed that some occupants of the vehicles fled into the nearby woods while others drove off. Martin said he had no knowledge of injuries to anyone in the vehicles or at the restaurant. The investigation is ongoing, and the department hopes to make arrests in the case soon.

Part of the investigation included a car fire at B&B's Service Center located at the intersection of Muley Road and Hwy. 15 North in Decatur. Based on the investigation into the incident, Martin said the car and driver were in the McDonald’s drive through at the time shots were fired.

“From his own testimony to us he told us he was there,” Martin said.

After leaving McDonald’s, the driver told investigators that the car began having mechanical issues and subsequently caught on fire when the driver pulled off the road at B&B's Service Center. The driver offered receipts to corroborate his account, and video surveillance evidence backed up the driver’s story, Martin said.

He added that it was possible that the vehicle was struck in the crossfire resulting in the eventual car fire and that the driver was simply caught in the crossfire.