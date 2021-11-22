On Friday, Nov. 26, readers can call or stop by The Newton County Appeal’s office at 105 Main Street in Union for a subscription for 13 months for $13.

That is the best deal ever on subscriptions, a whopping 77 percent off the newsstand price for a full year of Newton County news, sports and information.

The offer is available Friday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and available through Cyber Monday.

For $13, new or inactive subscribers get 13 months of the print edition of Newton County’s award-winning newspaper delivered to their mailbox, plus complimentary 24/7/365 access to the many features of www.newtoncountyappeal.com website at www.newtoncountyappeal.com which includes coverage of local news to statewide events.

Brent Maze, publisher of The Newton County Appeal said the Black Friday sale has become one of the newspaper's most successful promotions since it was started several years ago.

"A lot of people take advantage of this discount, and it's hard to keep up with the traffic at times," Maze said. "If you're trying to call and the lines are busy, please keep trying. A lot of people purchased additional subscriptions as Christmas presents last year. You can lock in the subscription during the sale, and we can start it after Christmas."

To take advantage of this special offer, you will be able to sign up at www.newtoncountyappeal.com/friday13 beginning on Thanksgiving Day. You can also stop by the newspaper office at 105 Main St. in Union between the hours of 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Nov. 26 or call 601-774-9433 or 601-683-7810 to pay with a credit card or debit card.

Or fill out the order form in next week's paper and mail it to P.O. Box 287, Union, MS 39365 with your check, money order or credit card information. It must be postmarked no later than Friday, Nov. 26.

Offer is valid from midnight Thanksgiving Day until 11:59 p.m. Friday.