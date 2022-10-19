With a tiny bit of chill in the air and leaves turning colors, little ghosts and goblins are looking for candy and a place to show off their best costumes while teenagers and adults seek chills and thrills during the Halloween season.

Businesses, cities, and residents around Newton County are ready to provide ample opportunities for all of these folks in the next couple of weeks, not just October 31.

Currently the Chill Thrill, a haunting experience, on 812 West Church Street is open every Friday and Saturday through Oct. 29 beginning at 7 p.m. The haunted house is located in the Old Ford’s Ice Cream building. The cost of admission is $10 per person and the last tickets are sold at 11 p.m.

Lazy Acres in Chunky also has the traditional pumpkin patch open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays, from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. on Sunday. According to the Lazy Acres website the cost of admission is $13.95 for tickets purchased online and $17.95 for tickets purchased at the gate. Children age 2 and under receive free admission. Multiple activities including hayrides, pig races, playground and the pumpkin patch. Pumpkins can be purchased at an additional cost.

Another early event is the Halloween Treat Street Drive-Thru at 298 Northside Drive in Newton. This event is free to the public and will take place tomorrow from 5-7 p.m.

For the traditional trick or treaters wanting to enjoy the thrill of going door-to-door and ringing doorbells, traditional trick-or-treating in Newton and Hickory will take place on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 5-7 p.m. Union residents will host door-to-door trick or treating on Monday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m. while Decatur will host the annual Treat Street on the ECCC campus on Monday from 5-7 p.m. as well.

Also in the coming days, several organizations are hosting several events on Oct. 29.

In Union Deandre McDonald is back with the third annual Halloween Fall Festival in Union at Medgar Evers Park. The festival will start at 3 p.m. on Oct. 29 with Trunk or treating followed by games and activities. Prizes for the game winners have been prepared by Barbara Tucker and the Ghouls. There will also be prizes award for a dance off and best costume.

The Union Chamber of Commerce and local businesses will also play host to multiple events that Saturday. The day will start with a Disc Golf tournament with registration and team meetings beginning at 7:30 a.m. at the flag poles by Union United Methodist Church. There will also be a cornhole tournament that begins at 10 a.m. at the Union City Park covered pavilion. There will be a Halloween costume contest for dogs from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Union Mini Park. Bank Street Treats will kick off from 5-7 p.m. Those attending Bank Street Treats can also participate in a selfie competition to win a basket of prizes from Union businesses on Oct. 31.

Saturday will also be a busy day in Newton as two locations will host events on Oct. 29 from 3-5 p.m. The McElroy-Hoye House, located at 400 E. Church St., in inviting people to stop by for treats while the Newton Depot at 128 S. Main St. is offering treats for ages 12 and under from 3-5 p.m. as well.