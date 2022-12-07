The Mississippi Association of Coaches recently released its all-state football teams for all classes with 12 local players being selected.

Union

Union had two players make the Class 3A all-state team, both on the defensive side of the ball.

Senior defensive lineman William Hughlett was named a second-team selection at defensive tackle with 60.5 tackles while senior linebacker Carlos Hickman was a second-team selection and led the Yellowjackets with 73.5 tackles.

Lake

The Hornets placed four players on the Class 2A all-state team with four first-team selections.

On offense, running back Kelon Rhodes was named a first-team selection along with senior fullback Kenny Ray Hanna. Rhodes finished with 1,246 yards rushing on 188 carries.

On defense, Ny’Zavion McClendon was a first-team selection at linebacker after leading the Hornets with 62.5 tackles while Demetrius Towner was a first-team selection at defensive line after recording 46.5 tackles.

Newton

Newton put two players on the all-state team as Tyreke Snow was named a first-team athlete and Dontavious Lanier was named first-team defensive lineman.

Snow was the Tigers only selection to the Class 2A team as an athlete.

Snow threw for 1,356 yards and 16 TDs while rushing for 1,250 yards on 151 carries. He also 68.5 tackles on defense and three interceptions. Snow was also recently named the Division 5-2A Most Valuable Player. Snow was also selected to play in the Bernard Blackwell North-South All-star game.

Lanier led the Tigers on defense with 74 tackles.

Sebastopol

The Bobcats placed five players on the Class 1A all-state team.

Senior offensive lineman Luke Winstead was a repeat selection at offensive tackle after helping the Bobcats to a 7-5 record and roll up 2,202 yards rushing and 1,288 yards passing.

Senior Jess Johnson was a first-team selection at punter as well.

Junior Tyler Perkins was a second-team selection on offense at wide receiver after leading the Bobcats with 20 catches and 418 yards.

Junior linebacker Trey Wilson was a second-team all-state pick after recording 112 tackles.

Senior David Williams was a second team selection at David Williams was a second-team selection at kick returner. Williams had 1,274 yards rushing on 165 carries for the Bobcats.