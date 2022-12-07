The Union basketball teams only got in one of three scheduled games last week while the Sebastopol teams played two games on Monday and Friday

Union opened the week with Sebastopol on Monday, splitting a pair of games. The Union girls took a 43-36 win while the Yellowjackets fell 40-36 to the Bobcats.

Union’s game on Tuesday with Newton County was cancelled because of severe weather and Friday night’s game with Raleigh was rescheduled because their football team was playing in the Class 3A championship game.

Union will return to play this week as they host West Lauderdale on Tuesday and then travel to Nanih Waiya on Thursday and Sebastopol on Friday.

Union girls 43, Sebastopol 36

The Lady Yellowjackets stayed unbeaten as they took a tough seven-point win over the Lady Bobcats.

Union outscored Sebastopol 9-4 in the first period and 12-7 in the second period to lead 21-11 at the half. Union then outscored Sebastopol 10-7 in the third to lead 31-18 going to the fourth. Sebastopol then outscored Union 16-12 for the final margin.

Kylee Madden led Union with 20 points, six steals and three rebounds while Rymia Craft had 11 points. Gracyn Tillman also had nine points, five rebounds and six steals. Anna Shaw also pulled down 10 rebounds and had seven blocks.

Cerise Magculang had nine points while Takayla Willams had 11 points.

Sebastopol boys 40, Union 36

The Bobcats handed the Yellowjackets their first loss with a four-point decision on Monday night.

The game was back and forth in the first half as each team scored 10 in the first and 11 in the second. Sebastopol then outscored Union 7-6 in the third and 12-9 in the fourth for the final margin.

Luke Magarrity led a balanced scoring attack with 11 points while Kari Michaels had 10 points and Hayden Moorehead added nine points.

Kamarian Rushing led all scorers with 17 points while Michael Buffington had six points.

Sebastopol girls 66, Clarkdale 35

The Lady Bobcats dominated the first half and cruised to a 31-point win over the Lady Bulldogs.

Sebastopol outscored Clarkdale 17-5 in the first period and then outscored the Lady Bulldogs 24-6 in the second to lead 41-11 at the half. Sebastopol then outscored Clarkdale 15-13 in the third to extend the lead to 56-24 going to the fourth. Clarkdale then outscored Sebastopol 11-10 in the fourth period for the final margin.

Sebastopol had 11 players score in the contest as Takayla Williams led the way with 13 points. Aniyha Lay had 11 points while Ireland Perry had 10 points and Georgi Gunn chipped in nine points.