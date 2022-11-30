The following arrests were reported for November 18-24 in Newton County. This report was compiled from the daily blotter at the Newton County Jail.
Newton County Sheriff’s Department
Willie J. Warren, 31, Louisville, arrested 11/18/22, domestic violence-simple assault
Shaiketha Clayton, 35, Meridian, arrested 11/19/22, possession of controlled substance,
Gary W. Goss, 40, Chunky, arrested 11/22/22, detain for MDOC
Amber N. Weaver, 38, Newton, arrested 11/22/22, detain for other agency
Jimmy R. Massey, 64, Chunky, arrested 11/23/22, detain for MDOC
Tamona C. Ragsdale, 32, Forest, arrested 11/23/22, bench warrant
Leonard B. Merrell, 52, Decatur, arrested 11/24/22, possession of controlled substance, careless driving
Zachary B. Adams, 21, Newton, arrested 11/24/22, domestic violence-simple assault, fleeing law enforcement officer in motor vehicle, none or expired drivers license, none or expired tag, reckless driving
Meridian Police Department
Roy H. Ashford, 71, Meridian, arrested 11/22/22, detain for other agency
Mississippi Highway Patrol
Issac O. Beamon, 23, Carthage, DUI-test refusal, speeding, failure to comply, seatbelt violation, violation-specific penalty not provided x2
Mississippi Department of Corrections
Maurice Harris, 50, Forest, arrested 11/18/22, detain for MDOC
Neshoba County Detention Center
The following arrests were reported for November 21-28 in Neshoba County. This report was compiled from the daily blotter at the Neshoba County Detention Center.
Cassidy Drew Tubby, 34, Conehatta, arrested 11/21/22, failure to appear x3
James Massey, 58, Union, arrested 11/22/22, hold for circuit court
Dewett Phillip, 33, Conehatta, arrested 11/22/22, contempt of court, felony pursuit
Willie Robertson, 42, Newton, arrested 11/23/22, hold for other agency
Bryan Timothy Williams, 42, Union, arrested 11/25/22, contempt of court
Jonathan Lamar Cantrell, 31, Union, arrested 11/26/22, contempt of court
Derrick Mingo, 25, Conehatta, arrested 11/26/22, public drunk
Eddie Wilson Jr., 35, Decatur, arrested 11/27/22, failure to appear
Questions or concerns about the weekly arrest report can be sent to bmaze@newtoncountyappeal.com. If you have any information about a crime, call the East Mississippi Crime Stoppers line at 855-485-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward if the tip leads to an arrest.