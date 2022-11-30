The following arrests were reported for November 18-24 in Newton County. This report was compiled from the daily blotter at the Newton County Jail.

Newton County Sheriff’s Department

Willie J. Warren, 31, Louisville, arrested 11/18/22, domestic violence-simple assault

Shaiketha Clayton, 35, Meridian, arrested 11/19/22, possession of controlled substance,

Gary W. Goss, 40, Chunky, arrested 11/22/22, detain for MDOC

Amber N. Weaver, 38, Newton, arrested 11/22/22, detain for other agency

Jimmy R. Massey, 64, Chunky, arrested 11/23/22, detain for MDOC

Tamona C. Ragsdale, 32, Forest, arrested 11/23/22, bench warrant

Leonard B. Merrell, 52, Decatur, arrested 11/24/22, possession of controlled substance, careless driving

Zachary B. Adams, 21, Newton, arrested 11/24/22, domestic violence-simple assault, fleeing law enforcement officer in motor vehicle, none or expired drivers license, none or expired tag, reckless driving

Meridian Police Department

Roy H. Ashford, 71, Meridian, arrested 11/22/22, detain for other agency

Mississippi Highway Patrol

Issac O. Beamon, 23, Carthage, DUI-test refusal, speeding, failure to comply, seatbelt violation, violation-specific penalty not provided x2

Mississippi Department of Corrections

Maurice Harris, 50, Forest, arrested 11/18/22, detain for MDOC

Neshoba County Detention Center

The following arrests were reported for November 21-28 in Neshoba County. This report was compiled from the daily blotter at the Neshoba County Detention Center.

Cassidy Drew Tubby, 34, Conehatta, arrested 11/21/22, failure to appear x3

James Massey, 58, Union, arrested 11/22/22, hold for circuit court

Dewett Phillip, 33, Conehatta, arrested 11/22/22, contempt of court, felony pursuit

Willie Robertson, 42, Newton, arrested 11/23/22, hold for other agency

Bryan Timothy Williams, 42, Union, arrested 11/25/22, contempt of court

Jonathan Lamar Cantrell, 31, Union, arrested 11/26/22, contempt of court

Derrick Mingo, 25, Conehatta, arrested 11/26/22, public drunk

Eddie Wilson Jr., 35, Decatur, arrested 11/27/22, failure to appear

Questions or concerns about the weekly arrest report can be sent to bmaze@newtoncountyappeal.com. If you have any information about a crime, call the East Mississippi Crime Stoppers line at 855-485-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward if the tip leads to an arrest.