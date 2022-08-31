﻿The following arrests were reported for August 19-25 in Newton County. This report was compiled from the daily blotter at the Newton County Jail.

Newton County Sheriff’s Department

Milton Hillie, 46, Lawrence, arrested 8/20/22, DUI-2nd offense

Judith Byrne, 26, arrested 8/21/22, hold for other agency

Bobby R. Jackson, 46, Newton, arrested 8/22/22, DUI-1st offense, no drivers license

Hunter J. Turner, 28, Newton, arrested 8/22/22, trespassing

Mitchell A. Breland, 32, Lawrence, arrested 8/24/22, possession of marijuana, bench warrant

Gregory L. Palmer, 20, Newton, arrested 8/25/22, hold-detain for other agency

Newton Police Department

Mychal A. Williams, 33, Hickory, arrested 8/20/22, trespassing

Decatur Police Department

James A. Jones, 50, Union, arrested 7/23/22, trespassing

Mississippi Highway Patrol

Felix A. McKay, 46, Union, arrested 8/21/22, DUI-1st offense

Neshoba County Detention Center

The following arrests were reported for August 22-August 29 in Neshoba County. This report was compiled from the daily blotter at the Neshoba County Detention Center

Brandon Watkins, 23, Union, arrested 8/22/22, hold for investigations, simple assault, false pretense

Brandon Joseph Ellis, 28, Newton, arrested 8/25/22, DUI-2nd offense, suspended drivers license

D’Angelo Harris, 18, Union, arrested 8/25/22, possession of marijuana in motor vehicle, possession of controlled substance

Shawn Henry, 35, Decatur, arrested 8/25/22, DUI-1st offense, possession of paraphernalia

Briceton Pierce Harrison, 36, Decatur, arrested 8/26/22, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana-1st offense, possession of controlled substance

Shuntel Murrell, 18, Union, arrested 8/25/22, possession of controlled substance

Shane King, 35, Conehatta, arrested 8/27/22, disorderly conduct, contempt of court, possession of controlled substance, resisting arrest

Christopher Anderson, 38, Union, arrested 8/28/22, failure to appear

Lauren Shelton, 30, Union, arrested 8/28/22, hold for investigations

Questions or concerns about the weekly arrest report can be sent to bmaze@newtoncountyappeal.com. If you have any information about a crime, call the East Mississippi Crime Stoppers line at 855-485-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward if the tip leads to an arrest.