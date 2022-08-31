﻿The Liberty Community Club met on August 8, 2022, at the club house. Ashlee Smith, State Farm Agent for Newton, presented the program. She served in Waynesboro before moving to Newton. Her goal is to help people realize their dreams, manage their problems, and recover from the unexpected. State Farm offers a variety of services including home, auto, life, health supplement, long term care, retirement, and investment policies — many of which we did not know that they carried. Ashlee reminded us to video and take pictures of our home and furniture in case of fire or other damage. She answered many questions from the group.

The meeting was opened with the Pledge of Allegiance led by Katherine Goodin and prayer by Gerald Goodin. The sandwich supper was served by Amy Norman and Korby Mann. Devotion was given by Ruby Boutwell from Psalms 24:15. When a child is learning to walk, they will fall many times but always get up and try again. God’s greatest servants fell many times, and He always lifted them up to finish their work. Prayer requests included: Joyce Nicholson, Imogene Thompson, Douglas Jay, Stuart Tune, Bernice Lofton, Lela Baucum, Judson Bounds, Kristie Munn, Cora Hillie, Janis Mills, and J.R. Addy.

The club’s next meeting is September 12 with a potluck supper. The host and hostess will be Gerald and Joan Goodin. The Newton County Junior Auxiliary will be presenting the program. Bring your friends and neighbors to enjoy the fellowship.