The newest hires at Newton County Academy for the 2022-2023 school year include: front row, from left, Dawn Powell, Natalie Holloway, Dianne Douglas, Marcie Duke. Back row, from left: Steve Harbor, Jo Lynn McElhenney, Marcie Collins, Kim Barber, John Cash, Shannon Wyatt.
Special to The Appeal
Newton County Academy recently celebrated its newest hires for the 2022-2023 school year.
Copyright 2022 Emmerich Newspapers, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.