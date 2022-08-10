﻿The following arrests were reported for July 29-August 4 in Newton County. This report was compiled from the daily blotter at the Newton County Jail.

Newton County Sheriff’s Department

Brenda A. Golden, 56, Hickory, arrested 7/29/22, possession of controlled substance within correctional facility

Christopher C. Addy, 30, Decatur, arrested 7/29/22, simple assault

Howard R. Amerson, 52, Newton, arrested 7/31/22, bench warrant, domestic violence-simple assault

Jerry L. Johnson, 52, Newton, arrested 7/31/22, domestic violence-simple assault

Luther Ward, 50, arrested 7/31/22, bench warrant

Stephanie D. Reeves, 38, Union, arrested 7/31/22, possession of controlled substance, bond surrender

Sherron R. Turk-Nolan, 35, Union, arrested 8/1/22, motor vehicle theft

Newton Police Department

Alvin L. Rush, 26, DeKalb, arrested 8/4/22, possession of controlled substance

Decatur Police Department

Luther Ward, 50, arrested 8/2/22, public drunk

Ajalon W. McLittle, 75, arrested 7/7/22, forgery, public drunk

Union Police Department

Darius D. Davis, 23, arrested 8/1/22, possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance while in possession of firearm

Meridian Police Department

Marcus D. Hall, 27, Meridian, arrested 8/3/22, hold for other agency

Mississippi Highway Patrol

Antonio Griffin, 36, Newton, arrested 7/29/22, DUI 1st offense, reckless driving, seatbelt violation, speeding, no driver’s license

Mississippi Department of Corrections

Samuel J. Miles, 32, Conehatta, arrested 8/1/22, hold for MDOC

Rebecca A. Weir, 47, Vaiden, arrested 8/3/22, possession of controlled substance

Neshoba County Detention Center

The following arrests were reported for July 25-August 1 in Neshoba County. This report was compiled from the daily blotter at the Neshoba County Detention Center.

Shalanda Clemons, 36, Union, arrested 8/1/22, serving sentence

Janet Kincaid, 41, Union, arrested 8/1/22, serving sentence

Calvin Junior Hunter, 45, Union, arrested 8/3/22, possession of controlled substance x2, contempt of court, possession of marijuana while driving a motor vehicle, suspended driver’s license

Aviante Martinez Shoemaker, 29, Decatur, arrested 8/6/22, failure to appear

Hope Thomas, 36, Conehatta, arrested 8/7/22, failure to appear.

Questions or concerns about the weekly arrest report can be sent to bmaze@newtoncountyappeal.com. If you have any information about a crime, call the East Mississippi Crime Stoppers line at 855-485-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward if the tip leads to an arrest.