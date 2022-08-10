The following arrests were reported for July 29-August 4 in Newton County. This report was compiled from the daily blotter at the Newton County Jail.
Newton County Sheriff’s Department
Brenda A. Golden, 56, Hickory, arrested 7/29/22, possession of controlled substance within correctional facility
Christopher C. Addy, 30, Decatur, arrested 7/29/22, simple assault
Howard R. Amerson, 52, Newton, arrested 7/31/22, bench warrant, domestic violence-simple assault
Jerry L. Johnson, 52, Newton, arrested 7/31/22, domestic violence-simple assault
Luther Ward, 50, arrested 7/31/22, bench warrant
Stephanie D. Reeves, 38, Union, arrested 7/31/22, possession of controlled substance, bond surrender
Sherron R. Turk-Nolan, 35, Union, arrested 8/1/22, motor vehicle theft
Newton Police Department
Alvin L. Rush, 26, DeKalb, arrested 8/4/22, possession of controlled substance
Decatur Police Department
Luther Ward, 50, arrested 8/2/22, public drunk
Ajalon W. McLittle, 75, arrested 7/7/22, forgery, public drunk
Union Police Department
Darius D. Davis, 23, arrested 8/1/22, possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance while in possession of firearm
Meridian Police Department
Marcus D. Hall, 27, Meridian, arrested 8/3/22, hold for other agency
Mississippi Highway Patrol
Antonio Griffin, 36, Newton, arrested 7/29/22, DUI 1st offense, reckless driving, seatbelt violation, speeding, no driver’s license
Mississippi Department of Corrections
Samuel J. Miles, 32, Conehatta, arrested 8/1/22, hold for MDOC
Rebecca A. Weir, 47, Vaiden, arrested 8/3/22, possession of controlled substance
Neshoba County Detention Center
The following arrests were reported for July 25-August 1 in Neshoba County. This report was compiled from the daily blotter at the Neshoba County Detention Center.
Shalanda Clemons, 36, Union, arrested 8/1/22, serving sentence
Janet Kincaid, 41, Union, arrested 8/1/22, serving sentence
Calvin Junior Hunter, 45, Union, arrested 8/3/22, possession of controlled substance x2, contempt of court, possession of marijuana while driving a motor vehicle, suspended driver’s license
Aviante Martinez Shoemaker, 29, Decatur, arrested 8/6/22, failure to appear
Hope Thomas, 36, Conehatta, arrested 8/7/22, failure to appear.
Questions or concerns about the weekly arrest report can be sent to bmaze@newtoncountyappeal.com. If you have any information about a crime, call the East Mississippi Crime Stoppers line at 855-485-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward if the tip leads to an arrest.