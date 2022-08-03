It has been an eventful summer for Newton County 4-H youth.

From the 4-H Horse show, we moved over to our Shooting Sports program and the hard work paid off for two of our county competitors who have qualified to represent Mississippi on the National 4-H Shooting Sports Team that goes to compete in Nebraska in June of 2023.

The Mississippi State Invitational was held July 15-16th in Pearl and had over 300 youth come from across the state to participate in two days of competition. The program is specifically designed to teach kids and their families about firearm safety. They learn to properly handle, transport, and use a firearm safely and legally. What they gain is so much more.

This is a tremendous honor, and it shows just how strong our volunteers who coach these kids are. Jeff and Karen Pugh coached Seth Gipson to a 5th place finish at the state level in the Air Rifle category earning him a shot at the National shoot next year.

Also coached by Jeff Pugh were Henry Blalock who finished 7th and Neil Garner who was 9th overall in the senior .22 pistol competition. Reese Eldridge is the other Newton County youth who will be headed to Nebraska with his 5th place finish in .22 Rifle coached by Ginger Hand.

“This was a very special win for these kids who have worked so hard for months”, said Hand.

Nicholas Coker also shot in the .22 rifle and ended up 11th overall under Ginger’s guidance. The support of their parents and of the volunteers who teach these kids so much are what makes these programs possible. Daniel Bryant, Wesley Cooley, Sam Sanders, Jaxson Edwards, Kylar Dean, Eli Garvin, Cooper Gipson, and David Cooley were all competitors in the Shotgun event which is a very challenging course over two days of shooting.

Coached by Aaron and Andrew Cooley, the course of competition changes from the district shoot in May which is a modified skeet pattern to what they shoot at the state level. At the state level, the kids must shoot a combination of skeet, trap, and sporting clays over two days for a combined score, so it is very challenging for them to have to quickly adapt from May to July.

Giving your time to make a difference is the key to success for these young people – time is the most special donation that you can give! Newton County is blessed with some incredible volunteer leaders who take these kids to a whole new level. Information from a 10-year study conducted by Tufts University in Massachusetts, which looked at the effectiveness of various youth programs found that 4-H made a tremendous impact on kids.

Evaluating more than 7,000 adolescents from diverse backgrounds across 42 U.S. states, the study revealed that 4-H youth are four times more likely to give back to their communities, two times more likely to make healthier choices, two times more likely to participate in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) activities and two times more likely to be civically active.

It also found that kids who are involved in 4-H and FFA are more likely to find a successful career pathway! Being active in 4-H also qualifies you for special scholarships.

If you would like more information on 4-H and how to become involved, please contact your local Mississippi State University Extension office at 601-635-7011 or you can email Shani Hay at smh964@msstate.edu.