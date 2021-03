The Sebastopol Bobcats got back on the baseball diamond and split a pair of contests this past week. The Bobcats were no-hit on Friday night, falling 7-0 to Lake. But the Bobcats bounced back and beat Noxapater 8-6 on Saturday. Sebastopol moves to 4-1 on the season and are scheduled to return to action on Monday as they host Choctaw Central. On Friday, Sebastopol will travel to Forest...