The Lake Hornets picked up three more wins on the baseball diamond last week. After no-hitting Sebastopol on Friday night, the Hornets mashed Pelahatchie on Saturday, sweeping the Chiefs 17-6 and 16-0. Lake 7, Sebastopol 0 The Hornets didn’t allow a hit as Brady McGee struck out 17 on Friday night. The Hornets had eight hits as McGee was 3-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and three runs ...