The Lake Hornets got two wins last week as they stepped out of division play and took a pair of games from Forest. Lake took a 3-0 shutout win from Forest on Tuesday and then beat the Bearcats 5-3 on Thursday. Lake improves to 13-1 on the season. Lake will return to play on Tuesday as they travel to Philadelphia and host the Tornadoes on Friday. On Saturday, Lake will host Nanih Waiya...