The Union Yellowjackets grabbed two wins last week in their only action. Union swept a doubleheader from Bay Springs as they beat the Bulldogs 8-4 and 17-1 on Friday. Union, now 4-2 on the season, is scheduled to host Stringer on Tuesday and Raleigh on Friday. Union 8, Bay Springs 4 Preston Germany was 3-for-4 with a double. Jaylon Buckley was 2-for-3 with a triple and four RBIs while...