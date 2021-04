After splitting with Kemper Academy in a pair of one-run games, the two teams were locked into a first-place tie for the district championship. The first tiebreaker was fewest runs giving up in district play. The Generals used a 17-0 no-hitter of Hebron on Monday and secured the district championship. The Generals gave up 21 runs in district play while Kemper gave up 24 runs. NCA will...