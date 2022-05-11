Newton’s baseball team has added another signing to its program history after Nick Russell signed with Rust College earlier in May.

Athletic director Crandal Porter said it’s always a good day when a player can continue his career in college in any sport.

“This is a great day because our baseball program, we hadn't had a kid sign in the last few years,” Porter said. “We've been working tirelessly to get our baseball program back to where it needs to be.”

Baseball coach Maurice Millsaps said Russell is a coach’s dream to get to work with.

“The season probably didn't go as he would envision it to go, but from as a personal standpoint, Nick was all you could ask for as a coach,” Millsaps said. “He was a leader. He worked tirelessly to get his teammates better. He was asking a coach, can we do this coach? Can we come early? Coach, can we stay late? And as a coach, that’s something you can’t coach. It's just gotta be in a person.”

Russell finished his senior season with a .332 batting average and .564 on base percentage and a fielding percentage of 93%. On the mound, he finished with 26 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched.

Russell said is excited to sign.

“I just want to thank my teammates, coach ‘Saps,’ coach Porter, my family and everyone who supported me,” Russell said.