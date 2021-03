The Union Yellowjackets managed just one win this past week while dropping a pair of close contests. Union lost 3-2 to Raleigh on Monday and 8-6 to Stringer on Tuesday. The Yellowjackets finished the week with a 14-1 win over Raleigh. Union will play in the Stringer Tournament and play Bay Springs and Northeast Lauderdale on Monday and then play Wayne Academy on Tuesday. Raleigh 3, Un...