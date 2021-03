The Newton County tennis team got in five matches this past week, winning two of them. The Cougars opened the week with a 7-0 win over Brandon and then lost to Jackson Academy 6-1. Newton County then traveled to Oxford and took a 5-2 win over Lafayette County and lost a pair of matches to Oxford, 7-0 and 4-3. Newton County is off for the week of spring break and will return to action ...